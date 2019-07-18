Bike path etiquette should include announcing "passing on left" or "coming behind" to avoid an accident.
I suppose the editor will count me among the wrong, but I think Trump is talking about ancestral countries.
Experienced teachers tell me that since the election of President Trump they have seen an uptick in racially motivated inappropriate behaviors among their students. The Journal editor's column on the painful consequences of racist remarks is not only right on, but makes one wonder where is our congressional delegation in all this?
You have free articles remaining.
Since when does the president get to decide who lives in the United States? That could become scary for American citizens.
So they can call the president a Nazi, a racist and a murderer, but as soon as their snowflake feelings are hurt they feel threatened.
Just for your information, unless an article of clothing is made from an actual United States flag, there is no breach of flag etiquette. It is just people expressing their patriotism.