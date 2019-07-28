I am so tired of seeing dogs in stores, restaurants and almost anywhere anymore. If you cannot get through a shopping spree without your dog or having a meltdown, stay home or check into a clinic!
Job well done! Just drove on Mt. Rushmore road today. What a great drive. Congrats to the designers and workers. Impressed with all the brickwork and the flowers and shrubs are beautiful!
Isn't it fitting that the man who opened the Trump store in downtown Rapid City is a circus promoter. Trump and his administration have been a circus since his first day in office.
Scyller Borglum’s response to Phil Jensen’s editorial was insightful. It does seem like legislation’s intent is too often simply to boss us around.
Friday afternoon there were several people on the bench that sits up on an embankment across the street from West Family Fare, with a police car behind them on the bike path handcuffing an individual in an area that is seldom patrolled. I noticed this morning (Sat) the amount of garbage that was left by the folks on the bench, and how sad it is that this part of town behind Behavior Health is so neglected.