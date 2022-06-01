Your Two Cents for June 1

If the liberals don't think you're an adult at age 18, then you shouldn't be allowed to join the U.S. military or be drafted into the U.S. military until you are the age of 21 which the liberals claim is the new age for adulthood.

I would guess that Rapid City has established an earned reputation of dead beat sports ownership. The latest drama of the indoor football team kicked out of their hotel is just the latest evidence.

I am very concerned that our United States has totally lost its way. The Democrats want to kill children before they are born and the Republicans seem content to kill elementary children. Have we gone completely insane?

In order to reduce the number of mass shootings, we must stop romanticizing guns. Owning a gun does not make anyone more intelligent or more attractive. Guns don't resolve disputes, they create new ones.

Being totally defenseless is not the answer to armed criminals.

As the volume of off-road vehicle traffic and noise in the Black Hills increases exponentially, the quality of life for the permanent residents decreases exponentially.

