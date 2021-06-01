Your Two Cents for June 1

President Biden's Memorial Day speech was patriotic, with reverence and honor for America's fallen, and a call to preserve our democracy. There was no name-calling, no self-aggrandizement. It was just what a Memorial Day speech should be.

If wolves reduce car deer crashes we desperately need them in SD. The car deer crash situation is epidemic. We rank in the top 5 in the nation and GF&P continues to deny the problem.

Our community can be very proud of the wonderful Storybook Island facility. Are you ever lonely? Take a walk through Storybook and see the joy and excitement of the kids enjoying this marvelous place and the smiles it gives to the parents and grandparents. Compliments to all that made it happen and continue to keep it going.

Kate Thomas is the only incumbent up for election on the school board who listened to parents and teachers and voted accordingly regarding lifting mask mandates; maybe that isn’t a big deal, but it proves to me that she will listen.

Please look at states already sanctioning medical marijuana and marijuana purchase for personal use. Good grief, does South Dakota always have to reinvent the wheel?

