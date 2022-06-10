Your Two Cents for June 10

We can improve the nature of political discourse by voting for candidates who run campaigns focused on policy priorities and concrete plans to address problems. Negative campaigning makes a candidate look small, mean-spirited and desperate.

There are lots of guns that can shoot prairie dogs. Saying that AR-15s are needed is ludicrous.

I'll be sure to have my AR-15 with me the next time I go into a pasture to be sure I can defend myself from a rabid gopher attack.

Democrats in prime time — how unique. As the Jan. 6 Committee presents its extravaganza just in time for midterm elections, one has to wonder when they plan a prime time on inflation, gas prices, formula shortage, open border and rampant crime.

The Senate aims to pass a law protecting Supreme Court justices when a man is arrested outside Kavanaugh's house. Yet, mass shootings keep happening but the Senate won't make changes to laws to protect common people. Let's just give the justices our thoughts and prayers.

