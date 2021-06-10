 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for June 10

Two Cents

Dale Tech said, "If the rates don’t increase, the division’s reserve funds will be depleted by 2024.” I say, “Maybe the division should start tightening its belt now and figure out a way to streamline services and staffing.” We do not need another hike in trash collection fees.

STAR (Senior Tax Act Relief) makes the first $100,000 of a home's value tax exempt if household income is $200,000 or less and owners are 65 or older. To make up the difference in tax revenue, earmark future taxes on hemp. I have talked with three lawmakers, but they seem scared to address property tax reductions.

Property taxes for our 40-year-old humble ranch house in Rapid Valley went up almost $800 from 2019 to 2020. We were told it was because they had not kept up with assessments and our house is in good condition. Perhaps if our roof was leaking, we would have got a break?

How long before the PACs, Republican Party and the conservative groups that took charge of the slate of winning school board candidates start to dictate curriculum? The new board members now have to vote as they are told.

