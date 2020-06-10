Your Two Cents for June 10

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

$700,000 just for a landfill "study"? Who would seriously consider this?

Gov. Noem wants us to use common sense and be safe but is willing to risk spreading more virus around by having Rushmore fireworks and the rally. She sure seems to be on the political high road for herself.

How can the governor be so full of herself touting the coronavirus response when the numbers combined from North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming almost equal this state's totals?

Rapid City is over-policed? The police are what stand between civilization and anarchy. The real world is not a social justice seminar.

Minneapolis is talking about disbanding or defunding their police department. Guess I won't be going there again.

Thanks to the geniuses that thought allowing side-by-sides on our highways was a good idea. Just experienced a shattered windshield. They are a menace on Highway 385.

Thank you to the officers of the Rapid City Police Department. An overwhelming majority of residents respect and admire you for providing the community with an umbrella of safety and security.

