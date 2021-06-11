Your Two Cents for June 11

Who gets more attacks in “Two Cents” than Gov. Noem? Our friends across the country have nothing but praise for her and her administrative actions.

As long as the state delays making rules to regulate pot, the pot users are free to use it at any time after July 1, since it becomes legal then and there is no regulation or restrictive rule of law in place.

Wow, now folks are trying to figure out the parking at the overbuilt civic center. That problem will never go away. Nothing new in Rapid City.

Parking has been a quandary considered by multiple past Boards of the Civic Center. Perhaps rather than the city fitting the bill to transfer those that don’t care to walk, free enterprise should be allowed to do so for a minor fee charged to those who need a lift.

Sad to see the incredible Founding Fathers exhibit replaced by a candy store. Such is the state of our country.

This is the answer to the individual who asked “Why, then, do we have to have special national months for specific groups?” — because white people have the rest of the year.

