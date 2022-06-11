 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for June 11

Two Cents

Kudos to the SD National Guard for once again sponsoring the Golden Coyote summer training session for militia across the Country and around the World. In this time of lawlessness it’s comforting to know the Guard is still here to maintain order and keep the peace.

The protestors exhibited behaviors that showed everyone how not to stage a coup. So if a coup was not their objective, why did so many thousands show up?

Anyone who values a firearm over the safety and security of a child is simply wrong. May you never receive a phone call informing you your child or grandchild was the innocent victim of violent gun crime. People over firearms.

Rising prices are a bummer, but if we lose our democracy, rising prices will be the least of our problems. Once one party/autocratic rule is established, you won't be able to complain about rising prices — or anything else.

Hopefully, Rep. Liz Chaney runs for the GOP presidential nominee, she is the meaning of what a true Republican patriot is.

