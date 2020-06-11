Your Two Cents for June 11

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No one in the private sector would spend $700,000 to do their thinking for them. Get a calculator and a yellow pad and figure it out. That’s what you do if you don’t have taxpayer’s money to spend frivolously.

It boggles my mind that the city would not hesitate to spend $700,000 for a study on whether to raise the rates at the landfill but so easily continue to ignore our children by keeping the swimming pools closed. Sad.

Are you joking? $350,000 for an out-of-state outfit to put on Trump's 4th of July fireworks? There has to be someone in this state that can do as good or better.

Why are our strapped state and local governments having to foot the bill (a) for fireworks Trump ordered that will occur on the grounds of a federal monument and (b) for preparations and security for him?

Elected officials should take a lesson from Jerry Wright. He considered the city's financial health over his desire to call for a recount.

The prescribed burn at Mount Rushmore was done to reduce the fuel load before the Fireworks Show on July 3.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0