 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for June 12

Your Two Cents for June 12

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

And where do they think people are going to find parking downtown before boarding a shuttle? This problem should have been solved before a single brick was laid at the new arena.

I see so many properties in town being sold or turned into nonprofit tax revenue properties, thus putting a greater burden on homeowners. If the city would stop taking properties off the tax roll for nonprofits or at least limit them to one property, the burden would not be so heavy on property owners.

A huge shout out to Ed Miller and Rush-No-More Campground for bringing in a phenomenal line up of blues, zydeco and soul musicians to our area. Hoping this was only the beginning of an annual event.

If you want to bring lumber prices down, have all contractors across the nation stop buying for a month and finish the projects you started. That will bring the price of lumber back down and then you can catch up with all your projects. 

Your friends across the country don’t have to deal with the fallout from the lack of leadership from Gov. Noem.

Keep South Dakota a red state.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 9
Local

Your Two Cents for June 9

It seems to me that if Central States Fair wants more money then raising ticket prices or getting some of the vision funds from sales tax are …

Your Two Cents for June 11
Local

Your Two Cents for June 11

Who gets more attacks in “Two Cents” than Gov. Noem? Our friends across the country have nothing but praise for her and her administrative actions.

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Officials discuss proposed Rapid City medical marijuana ordinance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News