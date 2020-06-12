Your Two Cents for June 12

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I remain amazed that the president and vice-president refuse to lead by example and wear masks and social distance. Refusing to do this is costing our country many lives and lost economy and the people of the Black Hills are following this selfish approach.

The only systemic racism baked into our society is the failed Democrat policies seen in our inner cities and blue states. It's there to keep black America as a dependent class and something to run on during election years.

With a reputation for not paying his bills, especially when it comes to protective services when he appears places, how much will Trump stiff South Dakota and the Black Hills area for his visit to Mount Rushmore this 4th of July holiday?

C'mon, Gettysburg, SD! Remove those Confederate emblems from your town. Are you trying to retain the confederacy in its lost cause or foment a little hatred? Do the right thing, people.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0