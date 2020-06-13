Your Two Cents for June 13

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a problem, why is Donald Trump requiring waivers that he won't get sued when he insists on holding his rallies without social distancing or masks?

If Confederate flags and statues are so essential to a nation's history, then why are there no statues of Hitler and the Swastika Flag prominent in Germany?

I appreciate the optimism of our educational system in planning for local schools and universities to open after the rally, but really?

The Forest Service has designated the Nemo area as ATV central, and the people who live here are paying the price. Caravans of these obnoxious vehicles are destroying our public lands with no consequences.

Thank you to all law enforcement for risking your lives everyday to protect us. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

For someone with a doctorate in educational leadership, the Superintendent at RCAS appears to not understand what the leadership portion means. Demanding multiple academic changes with little or no training puts the education of Rapid City youth at risk and has many teachers walking out the door. Teachers are tired of not being listened to by those in the ivory tower.

