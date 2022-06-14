Your Two Cents for June 14

Biden’s plan to fix inflation is to lower costs. Are there any illustrious journalists out there going to ask Biden how that works? A legitimate question most common folks are asking.

Rodney Michael is the gift that keeps on giving! He enjoys getting attention for having a terrible opinion. It's hilarious.

Two Cents... the liberals' rant column. Liz Chaney — Ms. RINO Republican In Name Only — she cannot win in her own state.

Intimidating any judge, let alone a Supreme Courts justice, is an automatic felony. I didn't see or hear of any of these protesters even being arrested yet those arrested for the Jan. 6 protest are still in jail awaiting court dates after 18 months. Pretty easy to add things up.

Congress doesn't need to pass laws protecting Supreme Court justices. Just buy them each an AR-15.

Want lower prices? Demand the federal government subsidize the truckers.

How do you "pay forward" if you do not have any money? You can do a kind deed for someone. The more kind deeds you do, the better you will feel. Try it.

