 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for June 15

  • 0
Two Cents

Governor Noem needs to state now whether she would accept an offer from former President Trump either to run with him or an office in any future administration.

There was a time that speaking the truth, as does Liz Cheney, was honored in Wyoming. Now alternate reality Wyoming punishes truthfulness and rewards The Lie.

The best statements from January 6th committee comes from the former Attorney General who stated the theories Trump supported were “idiotic,“ “amateurish” and “detached from reality.”

Sorry soldier. You’re only 18, You’ll have to wait three years before you can join your squad at the rifle range.

I dropped off some branches at the yard waste site in west Rapid City and there was a wood pallet in the dumpster. The city council members in ward 4 will be replaced if this service is not returned to north Rapid City. 

When there's stormy and windy weather, please refrain from setting your garbage can out 24+ hours earlier than the scheduled pick up time. The contents litter the city, they can causes damage to property and you should know better.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 11

Your Two Cents for June 11

Kudos to the SD National Guard for once again sponsoring the Golden Coyote summer training session for militia across the Country and around t…

Your Two Cents for June 9

Your Two Cents for June 9

Why in the world does our part-time City Council think they deserve taxpayer-funded health care, when many of those same people would be again…

Your Two Cents for June 10

Your Two Cents for June 10

We can improve the nature of political discourse by voting for candidates who run campaigns focused on policy priorities and concrete plans to…

1972 Black Hills Flood: 'That just sticks with you'

1972 Black Hills Flood: 'That just sticks with you'

On June 11, 1972 the Journal published a photograph from the newspaper’s sole photographer Don Polovich of a woman who was a victim of the disaster that ran across the front page as a representation of the toll the flood had on the people of Rapid City.

Your Two Cents for June 14

Your Two Cents for June 14

Biden’s plan to fix inflation is to lower costs. Are there any illustrious journalists out there going to ask Biden how that works? A legitima…

Watch Now: Related Video

This transforming robot can travel through your body and heal you from within

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News