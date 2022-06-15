Your Two Cents for June 15

Governor Noem needs to state now whether she would accept an offer from former President Trump either to run with him or an office in any future administration.

There was a time that speaking the truth, as does Liz Cheney, was honored in Wyoming. Now alternate reality Wyoming punishes truthfulness and rewards The Lie.

The best statements from January 6th committee comes from the former Attorney General who stated the theories Trump supported were “idiotic,“ “amateurish” and “detached from reality.”

Sorry soldier. You’re only 18, You’ll have to wait three years before you can join your squad at the rifle range.

I dropped off some branches at the yard waste site in west Rapid City and there was a wood pallet in the dumpster. The city council members in ward 4 will be replaced if this service is not returned to north Rapid City.

When there's stormy and windy weather, please refrain from setting your garbage can out 24+ hours earlier than the scheduled pick up time. The contents litter the city, they can causes damage to property and you should know better.

