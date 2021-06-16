Your Two Cents for June 16

When I was in 9th grade I wanted to be an archeologist, in 11th grade a doctor, and I ended up with a degree in engineering. All different tracks. And a young person has to choose which one to follow in 9th grade?

Sunday, June 13, Kristi Noem had a fundraiser, $500/plate, for her campaign for South Dakota governor held in Montana. No out-of-state influence there.

Gov. Noem is bragging about South Dakota's economy. Without the help of federal dollars (aka socialism), we would be in tough shape. Our governor/legislature decries socialism, but sure held their hand out when it was being distributed.

The Rapid City government will be considering shutting down the West Blvd. yard waste site. Contact your representative and voice your concerns or that benefit will be gone.

Regarding the newly elected school board: “vote as they are told?" Exactly who will be telling them how to vote? What happened to listening to the facts with an open mind and then deciding how to vote on an issue?

