Your Two Cents for June 16

Tim R. Goodwin’s article “Cautiously optimistic about a recount” could be retitled “I’m a sore loser and why.” Tim, the negative tactics just didn’t work.

As a conservative lifelong Republican who has contributed to the Two Cents section I can assure you that the Two Cents column is not just a space for the liberal rant. I think Liz Cheney is a true patriot who has shown amazing courage to most likely have sacrificed her political career for the good of the country and our democracy.

Now we are blaming a shortage of baby formula on the government? You do not get to be the party of small government and then demand government intervention for every element of our lives.

Hello Soldier. You are 18, and with intensive training and psychological scrutiny, you will earn the right to use an assault rifle.

I have enjoyed the peace and quiet of the Black Hills for over 45 years. Unfortunately, that serenity is now under attack by the barrage of UTVs constantly racing through every quiet spot in the hills.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0