Your Two Cents for June 16

Shouldn't we the taxpayers know the "Go" – "No Go" rules to have or not have the "Greatest Fireworks Show Ever" per Trump/Noem GOP camps? We deserve to know if our Black Hills and private property are in danger of being scorched to stroke someone's vanity!

In case you've forgotten, there is a pandemic of COVID-19 in all states that continues to increase daily. Ignoring the facts won't make it go away.

Considering the current circumstances, Dr Simon has done a great job doing what’s right to keep the kids and staff as safe as possible. As for her leading, at least she hasn’t hidden in a bunker throwing out ridiculous and ignorant tweets like Trump was doing.

I do not think most South Dakotans needed a fire expert to tell them that bringing thousands of people into the National Forest and shooting off huge fireworks was a really bad idea.

You can thank our State legislature for all the ATV traffic on the County and State roads. The Forest Service had nothing to do with it.

