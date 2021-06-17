Your Two Cents for June 17

Hey Kristi, there are plenty of firework displays going on in the area and those of us living in Keystone would prefer it if you didn’t push your agenda and risk our homes and lives for political gain.

I awoke this morning to another day of scorching temperatures and smoke so thick we couldn’t see the Black Hills and another report in the local paper that our governor will rekindle her efforts to shoot off fireworks in the woods surrounding the monument. Gov. Noem, it is a bad idea, give it a rest.

Kristi Noem you "own" Custer State Park right below Mount Rushmore, so shoot your fireworks off over Sylvan Lake.

Pathways is just another experiment forced upon our teachers' already overflowing plate. The concept sounds great but implementation is unrealistic.

Imagine how productive school board and city council meetings would be if we didn’t have to suffer through the Deep State commentary tirades. Seriously, no one cares about your darkest fears damaging our students or our city.

Seems like we may need a Citizens for Sanity group.

