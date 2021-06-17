 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for June 17

Your Two Cents for June 17

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

Hey Kristi, there are plenty of firework displays going on in the area and those of us living in Keystone would prefer it if you didn’t push your agenda and risk our homes and lives for political gain.

I awoke this morning to another day of scorching temperatures and smoke so thick we couldn’t see the Black Hills and another report in the local paper that our governor will rekindle her efforts to shoot off fireworks in the woods surrounding the monument. Gov. Noem, it is a bad idea, give it a rest.

Kristi Noem you "own" Custer State Park right below Mount Rushmore, so shoot your fireworks off over Sylvan Lake.

Pathways is just another experiment forced upon our teachers' already overflowing plate. The concept sounds great but implementation is unrealistic.

Imagine how productive school board and city council meetings would be if we didn’t have to suffer through the Deep State commentary tirades. Seriously, no one cares about your darkest fears damaging our students or our city.

Seems like we may need a Citizens for Sanity group.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Reno-area fire forces evacuations, closes highway

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 12
Local

Your Two Cents for June 12

And where do they think people are going to find parking downtown before boarding a shuttle? This problem should have been solved before a sin…

Your Two Cents for June 11
Local

Your Two Cents for June 11

Who gets more attacks in “Two Cents” than Gov. Noem? Our friends across the country have nothing but praise for her and her administrative actions.

Your Two Cents for June 16
Local

Your Two Cents for June 16

When I was in 9th grade I wanted to be an archeologist, in 11th grade a doctor, and I ended up with a degree in engineering. All different tra…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Kids learn gardening skills at Youth and Family Services

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News