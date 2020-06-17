Your Two Cents for June 17

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I find it a little strange that the City will pay tens of thousands of dollars to get someone from another state's consultation on buildings and everything else, but when it comes to COVID-19 we ignore all the other states that reopened too soon and are now peaking.

Sometimes when bystanders choose to put themselves in between a heated exchange that doesn’t involve them, they just might get a shove (or worse). My two cents is just common sense... if you don't recognize the risks, then you should stay out of the way.

Are the Rapid City and Sturgis city councils really representing the concerns of their residents or are they bowing to the almighty dollar?

The tribes are opening casinos but would not let you drive through on state highways. We can see where their priorities are.

Do you know what groups are going to be very excited that a Fourth of July celebration is going to be held in our beautiful Black Hills, and welcoming the D.C. contingency? Protesters... from all sides. Please reconsider.

Kudos to the Rapid City Council for lifting the COVID-19 restrictions. Local media has been intentionally conflating the COVID-19 morbidity rates with the COVID-19 mortality rates for months. Why is that? Protect the elderly and infirm; the rest of us need to go on with our lives.

