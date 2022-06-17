 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for June 17

Two Cents

Biden spent his entire presidential campaign blasting fossil fuels and how he was going to shut them down Day 1. Now he is begging them to start back up. Can they trust him to put all the money back into operation and then have him pull the plug again?

I thank God that we have patriotic public officials like Mike Pence and Liz Cheney.

Spending the Biden infrastructure money and now asking for federal emergency funds for recent storms. I guess our governor is the queen of the government handout.

For all the folks who worry about limiting access to 18 year olds:  Let them join the military and get trained to use one and serve their country at the same time.

The best thing about being a RINO is knowing the difference between the truth and not living in a fantasy world believing in every conspiracy theory that hits the internet because a certain person keeps crying about a rigged election.

The Jan. 6 hearings offer nothing new. We already know the former president instigated an attempted coup and is working to complete the job in 2024.

