Your Two Cents for June 18

The Governor hasn't informed taxpayers how much the state will need to pay for Trump's trip to Mt. Rushmore. State residents deserve to know what part of the depleted budget will be raided to pay for these extra expenses.

Social distancing at rally, come on do you actually think you can social distance with bikers? What a joke, how stupid do you think we are?

Of all of the services you choose to cut in our already struggling education system, closing a library is one of the most disturbing, particularly at General Beadle, where some of our most vulnerable children receive their education. Shame on you!

Maybe, just maybe, the big cost plus over-budget builders, who seem to control city government and financial decisions, could donate to subsidize the city swimming pools. But then again, they don’t make money on those projects already built. Never mind.

Not all ATV owners are irresponsible, mud-loving drivers. It's those drivers that give the rest of us a bad name. As for driving on highways, it's usually to get to another trail or to get back where we unloaded. So enough already!

