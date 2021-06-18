 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for June 18

Two Cents

Got a call that my father was declining and advised to get to Ohio ASAP. Tragically, we watched our father die and was a little late paying my water/garbage bill. Asked the city to waive the late fee and they denied my request June 10. I even attached the obituary dated June 9 in my email request. Where is the compassion in our city offices?

The underlying grievance agenda of the Trump/Noem/new board members crowd was on fully public display at the recent school board meeting. Scary, but that's what we get when 10% of voters show up for school board elections.

Taxpayer-paid junkets are back. Sen. Rounds and colleagues can now travel overseas again. They can’t do constitutional duties at home like a budget, but no matter. Taxpayer-paid vacations are the priority, and they can always use continuing resolutions to pass their pork.

Maybe Kristi should move the fireworks display to Rapid Valley. Every year it looks like Fallujah here, for days before and after the 4th.

How can they say only 50% vaccination rate in South Dakota when they don’t include IHS vaccinations?

