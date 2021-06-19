 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for June 19

Your Two Cents for June 19

Two Cents

Mayor Allender should follow Gov. Noem's lead and declare June 19 a paid holiday for city personnel. Proclaiming a Saturday "Juneteenth Day" is disingenuous. Proclamations are a dime a dozen.

Whoopie. Biden saddles the economy with another meaningless federal holiday. Happy Juneteenth all you liberal socialists.

With the ongoing drought in the west and also in South Dakota, it is unconscionable that this state is allowing any new gold or uranium mining due to the amount of water they use. 

The hotels that canceled the reservations of teams here for the state track meet should be banned from future business with high school athletics. Those hotels are a disgrace to our hospitality industry. No wonder more and more tournaments are held East River.

Naming the garbage trucks hopefully will help them do a better job. Today, I witnessed one truck leaving garbage that missed the truck on the ground and left the receptacle laying on its side.

Mission accomplished. Gov. Noem got her name in the news for revitalizing her push for fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

