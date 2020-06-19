Your Two Cents for June 19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The public library at General Beadle was underused. The school library will still be there, plus a new STEM program! These kids are not missing out on education.

A shout out and Kudos to RDO Equipment & employees, Rapid City Parks Department Eemployees and the Master Gardner’s crew for their great work on our flower gardens, cemetery and greenways. Difficult circumstances and you all rocked it! Thank you!

Interesting that Trump is signing newsworthy executive orders and offering vague plans on other issues now before the election. All this does is deflect from his unforgivable inaction in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

Presidents have visited Mt. Rushmore over the years. Bush, Clinton and word about cost or who would pay?

Saying it's an emergency to get the wheel tax is pretty low. Are there any bridges that are closed? Are there any bridges that collapsed due to lack of repair? This is an East Coast way of raising taxes: ”This is an emergency,we need the money right now.” Pennington County has taxed me out of my house and now they are after my car. Good thing we have plenty of money for the homeless. We created the problem.

