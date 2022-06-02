 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for June 2

Two Cents

To call Rep. Phil Jensen and Senator Julie Frye-Mueller RINOs is an insult to actual RINOs.

In response to Wednesday's Two Cents' contributor who wrote, "The Democrats want to kill children before they are born..." Inflammatory untruths like this maliciously misstate what pro-choice supporters actually want. We want women to have the right to make their own reproductive health care decisions.

I will not be voting for any incumbents this election. There are too many issues that have not been addressed and the political mailers are just too nasty.

So the State's Attorney was unaware of the 45-day deadline about the death penalty. Par for the course, the blind leading the blind. Makes one wonder how he got to where he is.

Thank you to all the people who show up to paint our houses or fix our cable or restore our appliances to working order or fix the plugged up sink. To all the people who do this kind of work, a big thank you!  Your work is important and appreciated.

