Your Two Cents for June 2

There is no room in a safe society for vigilante justice. Let trained law enforcement do its job.

What an impressive statement on the George Floyd tragedy by Mayor Allender. This is a wonderful message to Rapid City. A huge thank you to all who work to keep our community safe.

If local businesses want support from local shoppers, they can support shoppers by requiring their employees to wear masks. Saturday I visited two local businesses where employees were not wearing masks, so I won't be back.

Wow, the Dead-Beat-acrats are loving this COVID shut down. Gives them more time to criticize our state and national leaders and still collect a paycheck for doing nothing.

When was it permissible to ignore social distancing guidelines while protesting injustice in our country. Not a single mention of it anywhere in the coverage of the Rapid City protests.

The end of stay-at-home orders doesn’t mean the pandemic is over. It means they currently have room for you in the ICU.

Went back to Mountain View cemetery today to pick up our flowers off the graves and it still looks disgraceful.

