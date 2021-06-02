Your Two Cents for June 2

If vaccine supply is now exceeding demand, can we please find a way to get it to the numerous home-bound people who want to be vaccinated? Local home health agencies could easily dispense it to them.

The city should use a portion of the $20 million on law enforcement — speeding and running red lights is rampant. Has anybody noticed?

In my mind, allowing voters to approve “medical marijuana” is like allowing voters to decide on any other medical treatment. Would we ask voters to decide if people should receive cancer treatment?

After the senate Republicans voted down the bill to investigate the attempted takeover of the Capitol on January 6, their claims of being the “party of law and order” should never come out of their mouths ever again.

So let me get this right, Gov. Noem wants to challenge the federal government on fireworks but doesn't want to challenge them to save the saw mill jobs in Hill City? It would be nice if she was in her state long enough to help out the people she supposedly governs.

