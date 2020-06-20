Your Two Cents for June 20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Those who are so concerned about the environmental impact of fireworks at Mt. Rushmore need to take a look at what goes on in Rapid Valley. It's a literal war zone out there with fireworks being launched indiscriminately into people's private property for days at a time. Streets are coated with black residue and littered with debris. Who's concerned about that?

Have you noticed that many vacationers who want to get away from COVID-19 restrictions in their state are not wearing masks in our state?

Taxes, what has risen out of control? Home, park entry fees, fishing stamp, water bills, off-road fees, wheel tax, school taxes, the list goes on and on.

Regarding the wheel tax and whether there are failing bridges in Pennington County, three rural bridges failed last year and had to be replaced, a bridge on Nemo Road is down to one lane right now and another rural bridge is completely shut down. So, does the county need money for bridge repairs —yes it does.

So has anyone who qualified for the unemployment benefits in South Dakota received them? I know several who've applied, been approved... set up direct deposit... call each week... and now it's been weeks...not one single check... and something seems to be wrong with the unemployment line... it just rings and rings.

