Your Two Cents for June 21

I find it interesting and a little ironic that liberals decry “one-party rule” in South Dakota, but celebrate and gloat about a similar situation on the national stage.

Loved the profile of Tyler Read in (Saturday's) paper. God bless him and all others trying to make a difference in our community.

Gee, a teacher shortage in South Dakota? What did you expect when classroom teachers are micromanaged and bullied by school boards and clueless parents and politicians, very few of whom have ever worked a minute as a teacher. The problem will get far worse before it gets better.

Joe Manchin deserves a Nobel prize for saving the U. S. from total destruction by Biden and the liberal Dems. If he had folded on Biden’s Build Back Better plan our inflation would be 20% and not 8+% as it now is.

A RINO is simply an officeholder or candidate who runs as a member of the Republican Party, but holds views to the left of most Republican voters, or simply does whatever the liberal media wants. RINOs could not get elected if they expressed their true views, values and beliefs.

