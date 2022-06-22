Your Two Cents for June 22

Darla Drew's comments about people from a reservation being incapable of understanding city ordinances is tone deaf and insulting. Shame on you!

I would like to say thank you to Governor Noem for standing up for our unborn, for standing up for our Second Amendment, and for making a stand to protect our borders.

I have a hard time understanding city rules, but I'm white. Do I get a pass on fines too, Darla?

Darla Drew just lost my vote for state Representative after her comments about Native Americans at City Council. What was she thinking? Evidently she wasn't.

Republicans in Texas are talking secession. I say let them.

If the president declares a “holiday” on the federal gas tax (dumb idea in the first place) do you think for a minute that the local fuel distributors will lower their price? Not a chance.

Let's hope that Thune, Rounds, Johnson and Noem take to heart what Liz Cheney said during the first televised January 6 Committee meeting, "There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain."

