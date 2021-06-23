Your Two Cents for June 23

If the American bishops vote to deny communion to those who are pro-abortion they are promoting a moral position, not a political agenda. It will apply to anyone who is pro-abortion, not just politicians.

The Colorado doctor claiming more visits to the emergency because of medical marijuana didn’t mention how uneducated you’d have to be to end up there. One thing is for certain, you’re not going die from too much cannabis compared to an opioid overdose.

So Biden and the Democrats buy some more Black votes by dreaming up this new federal holiday — Juneteeth. What people fail to understand is that these meaningless holidays are paid for by taxpayer dollars and that the economy loses another day of productivity, all for political advance.

Republicans are happy to make Juneteenth a federal holiday as long as teachers in schools do not explain why it is a holiday.

After years of covering up the sins of priests who molested children, some Catholic bishops have the nerve to want to deny President Biden communion because he doesn't force his religion on others.

