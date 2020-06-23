Your Two Cents for June 23

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So many people in Rapid City are still not wearing masks or social distancing. As they are choosing to not be part of the solution to stop the spread of COVID, they are part of the problem.

Experts say we have to get to 60-70% of us having COVID to slow this down. How do we get there if we all wear masks?

Wearing a mask,washing our hands and social distancing. Simple. That’s how we keep ourselves and others safe.

Government's primary responsibility is to protect the health, safety and public welfare. Ignoring the will of the people and the advice of the city manager, Sturgis Council members abandon their immunity from COVID as well as culpability for inevitable consequences.

We should learn from history, not destroy it. Of course, we should know the difference between the good, the bad and the ugly in order to learn from it.

One would think with eight months of winter and snow cover, one month of cold and rain, and one day of summer at 90 degrees, we wouldn't be hearing talk of drought and fire danger.

Thank you RDO Equipment for making Mountain View Cemetery look nice again.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0