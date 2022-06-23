Your Two Cents for June 23

RINO more accurately describes someone who was a mainstream Republican 10 years ago, whose views haven’t changed.

Glad to hear the LNI will still be in Rapid. I love watching them. Really there is nowhere else for them to go after 45 years here. They have gotten so huge.

I find it extremely difficult to take seriously the doctor who lectures from the left and quotes statistics from the CDC or NIH. Covid, vaccines, Monkeypox, now abortion. How many times have we been lied to by these alphabet agency bureaucrats? The leftist doctor has the same low level of credibility.

Seems to me that if we had more RINOs and DINOs instead of the radical extremists that have hijacked both parties, congress and state legislatures might actually do something that will benefit the American people.

So glad to see Ravnsborg impeached — even if it's months and months (and months) after the fact. I'm honestly shocked that the Republicans of this state didn't rally around their own like they have so many times in the past.

