Your Two Cents for June 24

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Herd immunity with COVID-19 is a false concept without a vaccine. Without a vaccine, you could reach 20 million dead Americans before antibodies build up against this constantly mutating virus.

Why is it that whenever I see news coverage of a ceremony involving the RCPD or RCFD, not a single person is wearing a mask or social distancing? C'mon public servants, for good or bad you are setting an example.

I was born in 1948 and I think for whatever good Black Lives Matter may have done they have done more to set back race relations than anything I have seen in my lifetime.

History cannot be erased. You can tear down statues, take down flags, but the history is still the same. There were good and bad people on both sides, which is still history, and we just need to learn from it.

Are there any plans to open the city pools and the Roosevelt Swim Center?

Asking for federal funds to replace the county’s budget so it isn’t a burden on the taxpayers — where in the world do you think the federal funding comes from?

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0