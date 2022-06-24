Your Two Cents for June 24

Joe Boever and our state deserved much better than an impeachment and a misdemeanor plea.

Ravnsborg's impeachment trial was not a legal proceeding, but a political one. I suspect Noem wanted him found guilty and removed from office for having the audacity to investigate her unethical behavior, but not for his guilt or innocence in this matter.

Gun sales are up before a new law that tightens background checks takes effect. What is in these folks' backgrounds that they don't want revealed?

Calling a person a RINO is simply name calling and a low level way of disparaging the person. It also stops positive communication and progress.

Only in the federal government will you find someone willing to cut revenue (gas tax) without cutting expenses.

Please do not allow a meat packing plant in the Rapid City metro area. The last time we had a plant like that in Rapid City the stench was terrible. As a citizen of Rapid City, I do not want to smell that, day after day, ever again and I don’t think our tourists do either.

