Your Two Cents for June 24

Those blaming "Biden and the Democrats" for the Juneteenth federal holiday need to realize that the Senate passed it unanimously and the House vote was 415-14. South Dakota legislators, all Republicans, supported it.

Juneteenth has been celebrated in many states for decades: “Biden and the Democrats” didn’t “dream it up."

Three years to write the pet thing — what a waste of taxpayer dollars.

The citizens of Rapid City and city officials must take control of the homeless and panhandling problems plaguing our community, or risk losing our tourism industry.

Should Catholic bishops also deny individuals and politicians communion if their party doesn’t support laws that serve the poor, immigrants and less fortunate? Neither political party truly supports all of the moral teachings of the church, so with that logic shouldn’t we all be denied communion if we support either political party?

Thank you SD National Guard. We see your huge equipment on the roads and helicopters in the sky. Your time spent training in the Hills does not go unnoticed or unappreciated.

