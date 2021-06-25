 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for June 25

Two Cents

It is an honor for Mayor Allender to be invited to the White House to share some of the many things which we do right in our community. Kudos also to Chief of Police Don Hedrick and former chief Karl Jegeris.

Mr. Hollenbeck and Powertech would have us believe nuclear energy is wonderful and safe. The truth is their company has never done uranium in situ mining and with a predicted drier future we cannot afford to give them almost unlimited water to just poison and waste. Also, nuclear power is fading away in the U.S. So, the uranium would be sold to China, not used here.

I have read "A People’s History of the US" by Howard Zinn. I have read "Lies My Teacher Told Me" by James Loewe. Will the Legislature burn these books if CRT is banned in our schools?

Looks to me like the Battle of the Bulge was one of the bloodiest battles in U.S. history where 19,000 were killed and 70,000 injured. I saw no evidence that CRT influenced the account I read and given that 591,000 Americans survived, along with Uncle Paul, I filed the article from Trish Ladner in my circular file.

