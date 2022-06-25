Your Two Cents for June 25

The Supreme Court has finally righted a wrong in the federal sanctioning of killing babies. Now it's time for states to act. I pray God will continue to guide the United States of America to end this murder.

So does child support and health insurance now start at conception?

Roe v. Wade was an abomination. Thank you Supreme Court for saving these innocent lives.

Apparently if you are forced to have a baby from rape or incest then you will also be forced to pay for months of prenatal care including travel to and from doctor visits, medications and any other expenses if or when something goes wrong with the pregnancy for the crime committed against you. Why does this sound so absurd?

To celebrate Independence Day, wouldn’t it be nice if people would do a selfless act like spend their money on helping a disabled veteran who fought for our freedom, rather than on fireworks. (It) would be a valuable lesson to teach our future generations and one they would remember.

For the love of all that makes sense and the right thing to do… disbar Ravnsborg for life.

