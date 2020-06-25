Your Two Cents for June 25

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whether or not there were “good and bad people on both sides,” the confederacy is the side that fought to maintain their right to own slaves. The point of taking down statues is not to erase history, it is to stop celebrating those who fought for slavery.

It is disappointing to say the least that none of the public officials bothered to social distance or wear a mask at the photo op with Noem. They set a lousy example.

No one should enter the school buildings until two weeks after rally clean-up. Then all employees should be required to take the COVID test since so many school employees work for various vendors in and around Sturgis.

Government's primary responsibility is to protect the health, safety and public welfare. Ignoring the will of the people and the advice of the City Manager, Sturgis Council members abandon their immunity from COVID as well as culpability for the inevitable consequences.

If fewer women were getting pregnancy tests would there be fewer pregnant women?

