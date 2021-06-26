Your Two Cents for June 26

Calling the police to report illegal fireworks is about as effective as using a screen door on a submarine to keep the water out.

To the gentleman picking up trash along North Haines — thank you! I will pay it forward.

The governor and her minions at the DOH have drafted medical cannabis rules that all but assure that nobody will qualify for a card. South Dakotans have already voted on this. It time to implement the will of the people.

It Gov. Noem would be as compassionate about preventing the damage being done to the Black Hills by irresponsible 4-wheelers as she is about getting fireworks over Mt. Rushmore on the 4th, she really could be the leader she purports to be.

We should all be so proud of Mayor Allender and the RCPD for the work they have been doing to better care for our homeless population and those struggling with mental health and addiction. Thank you, Mayor Allender, for your leadership.

Congratulations to Marty Two Bulls on his Pulitzer Prize nomination! I'm sure I'm not the only non-native who would love to see his cartoons in the RC Journal.

