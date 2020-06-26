Your Two Cents for June 26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People really want the Obama statue removed before Trump’s visit? Oh, please. I’m glad our mayor has a firm and rational response to that.

Why is President Trump still bringing his fireworks to Mount Rushmore when we already had a fire near the monument due to our dry conditions?

So you believe removing Confederate statues that are a part of America's history is an appropriate thing to do? I guess you are ready to blow the faces of former slave owners Washington and Jefferson off Mount Rushmore.

When is someone going to do something about the domestic terrorism that is tearing our country apart? Who is left to deal with it?

So, COVID cases — Montana 766, Wyoming 1,282, North Dakota 3,370 and South Dakota 6,419. Gov. Noem is doing a heck of a job.

Wearing a mask should not be politicized. This virus doesn’t care what your political affiliation is. Data shows that wearing masks could prevent thousands of deaths, one of which could be you.

If you don't like wearing a mask, try wearing a ventilator.

