Your Two Cents for June 27

Gov. Noem, you may not live in the Black Hills but any fire is of great concern to all who live here. Information about these fires is not "on a need to know basis” president visit or not. Please do not withhold such information from the press.

When the Governor's Office acts in direct conflict with NWCG policy and seizes control of the release of wildland fire information it is time to start worrying.

Why was Noem keeping information about the fire near Custer from Black Hills residents? What would be her reason to control media reports?

The winners of tickets for the Mount Rushmore fireworks are so lucky. They will be treated to two hours of political speeches before fireworks.

All the yap about how data shows that wearing a mask will help prevent the wearer from getting the virus does not exist. It may help prevent the wearer from spreading the virus if they have it. Unless required by law or for needed service, I for one will not wear it.

Don't be selfish. Care enough about others to wear a mask.

