Your Two Cents for June 28

Two Cents

When the special legislative session to consider abortion convenes, it will be a good time to address how prepared our social safety net and welfare system are for dealing with additional clients the change will produce. 

The SCOTUS just delivered Biden another 4 years. This country has never seen the likes of what is coming its way in terms of outraged  mobilization.

That’s some pretty tough talk out of Noem telling women that get pregnant by rape or incest that you have no choice but to carry the child through birth. I bet it would be a whole different scenario if she was to be a grandmother under these circumstances.

Oh, the hysteria! Only 1% of abortions are sought because of rape, and only about .5% from incest. Come up with a different rationale or shut up.

Overturning Roe is simply righting a wrong committed 50 years ago. Our society is finally recognizing the constitutional right of the unborn to not be killed. Thank God the Supreme Court finally had the resolve to make this decision.

