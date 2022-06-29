 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Rapid City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Extreme Fireworks

Your Two Cents for June 29

  • 0
Two Cents

To those that think the 2024 election will be about abortion, remember that inflation hurts more people than anything. Also economy, crime, border crisis, war in Ukraine, just to name a few.

It is surprising to see South Dakota leading the charge to mandate government oversight on pregnancy. I guess commitment to small government is really just fake talk.

Noem is sighing a sigh of relief. The one individual who had the audacity to investigate her unethical and possibly illegal behavior is no longer in a position to take her to task. Let's hope the new AG will not be influenced by politics, but only by what's right or wrong.

I wish the champions for the unborn had as much compassion for the children that have already been born and are getting killed in their classrooms. 

We now know every Republican nominee for the Supreme Court is a liar, since each testified that Roe was settled law. If they truly believed it should be overturned then why not be truthful in their testimony?

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 25

Your Two Cents for June 25

The Supreme Court has finally righted a wrong in the federal sanctioning of killing babies. Now it's time for states to act. I pray God will c…

Your Two Cents for June 28

Your Two Cents for June 28

When the special legislative session to consider abortion convenes, it will be a good time to address how prepared our social safety net and w…

Your Two Cents for June 23

Your Two Cents for June 23

RINO more accurately describes someone who was a mainstream Republican 10 years ago, whose views haven’t changed.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mortgage companies address discrimination and access to home ownership

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News