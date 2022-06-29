Your Two Cents for June 29

To those that think the 2024 election will be about abortion, remember that inflation hurts more people than anything. Also economy, crime, border crisis, war in Ukraine, just to name a few.

It is surprising to see South Dakota leading the charge to mandate government oversight on pregnancy. I guess commitment to small government is really just fake talk.

Noem is sighing a sigh of relief. The one individual who had the audacity to investigate her unethical and possibly illegal behavior is no longer in a position to take her to task. Let's hope the new AG will not be influenced by politics, but only by what's right or wrong.

I wish the champions for the unborn had as much compassion for the children that have already been born and are getting killed in their classrooms.

We now know every Republican nominee for the Supreme Court is a liar, since each testified that Roe was settled law. If they truly believed it should be overturned then why not be truthful in their testimony?

