Your Two Cents for June 29

Our Mayor is a kind decent man who is trying to do what is best for the community. I hope he runs for governor South Dakota could use a leader that cares about the community not just the rich.

You choose not to care about alcohol, you choose not to care about gambling, why at this point do you care about marijuana. It is the least harmful of the 3!

Both political parties agree that a massive infrastructure legislative bill is needed for our country. However, many Republican legislators won't vote for the current bill, because they don't want to give President Biden a win before the 2022 elections.

With the ongoing drought in the west and also in South Dakota, it is unconscionable that this state is allowing any new gold or uranium mining due to the amount of water they use.

If hammer thrower Gwen Berry believes the national anthem means nothing to her and never has, then she has no right to be representing the United States of America in the Olympics. Can you imagine a Chinese or Russian athlete disrespecting their country so publicly?

