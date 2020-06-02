Your Two Cents for June 3

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I truly understand the frustration during this pandemic and the recent tragic events, but I do not understand the large gatherings spreading the virus. In ranchers' terms that's called "thinning the herd."

I am embarrassed by the person who drove their pickup with a Confederate battle flag as part of the counter demonstration. You bring shame to our president, our community and your family by your lack of thought.

The childish name Dead-Beat-acrats tells everyone who it is that you idolize. Did you happen to return your $1,200 check you collected for doing nothing?

Where’s all the sales tax revenue we were supposed to collect from Wayfair? We haven’t heard about all those millions for months. Everyone's buying online now and the state is collecting the sales tax. I think South Dakota is better off than we admit.

