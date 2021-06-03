Your Two Cents for June 3

To the Two Cents writer who can't understand voting for medical marijuana, you've never seen how cancer treatments can further emaciate an already sick patient and how medical pot can stimulate their appetite. Don't bother commenting on things you know absolutely nothing about. Educate yourself, but don't use Facebook.

Rapid City and other S.D. towns should move ahead with medical marijuana rules. If they wait for the state to decide, we’ll be waiting forever.

I look at all these other states that had low vaccination rates and see their governors acting, but I look at South Dakota and see no action from our governor and no supervisory skills. We need to do what the other states are doing and get everybody vaccinated.

With all the cyber hacks, maybe the military should have a Cyber Force to protect our citizens and assets instead of Space Force.

Gov. Noem is losing touch with reality. The fireworks were turned down by a federal judge. Noem is using our money to appeal the ruling and further her political career.

