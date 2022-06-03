Your Two Cents for June 3

Thank you, Dr. Simon. I was proud to have you as my children's superintendent and wish you all the best.

Last Sunday a man with a loaded AR-15 and high capacity clip was strutting up and down Main Street obviously looking for attention while our police had their hands tied as we are a Constitutional Carry state. Does a tourist destination community which spends millions on promotion of the destination want this image?

We know if we do nothing then mass shootings will continue. Our political leaders should have the courage to investigate policy options and act to secure the safety of the public. Other countries have had the courage and will to act, but our country appears more willing to let needless deaths continue.

There is something wrong with our politicians in Washington, they give billions of dollars to other countries and our social security system is going broke. Our leaders in Washington don’t care about social security because it doesn’t affect them and they have lots of money. Sad state of affairs.

