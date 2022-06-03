 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for June 3

  • 0
Two Cents

Thank you, Dr. Simon. I was proud to have you as my children's superintendent and wish you all the best.

Last Sunday a man with a loaded AR-15 and high capacity clip was strutting up and down Main Street obviously looking for attention while our police had their hands tied as we are a Constitutional Carry state. Does a tourist destination community which spends millions on promotion of the destination want this image?

We know if we do nothing then mass shootings will continue. Our political leaders should have the courage to investigate policy options and act to secure the safety of the public. Other countries have had the courage and will to act, but our country appears more willing to let needless deaths continue.

There is something wrong with our politicians in Washington, they give billions of dollars to other countries and our social security system is going broke. Our leaders in Washington don’t care about social security because it doesn’t affect them and they have lots of money. Sad state of affairs.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 28

Your Two Cents for May 28

A simple thing like a locked door might have made the difference in saving the lives of innocent children. How do we enforce more gun laws whe…

Your Two Cents for May 31

Your Two Cents for May 31

Thank you to those who sacrificed to give us the freedoms we enjoy in this country, and I am sorry that most of us no longer appreciate that s…

Your Two Cents for June 1

Your Two Cents for June 1

If the liberals don't think you're an adult at age 18, then you shouldn't be allowed to join the U.S. military or be drafted into the U.S. mil…

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian students turn Russian missile fragments into works of art for charity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News