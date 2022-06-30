Your Two Cents for June 30

Biden stubbornly clings to his “clean fuel” policy even as gas hovers near $5 at the pump and despite NATO leaders making the case to increase ALL fuel production to counter Putin’s increased profits as oil prices soar. Biden shows no intention of dropping his plan to put the oil and gas industry in the grave.

Someone here in RC needs to learn the difference between “settled law” and “precedence,” and the difference between “overturned” and “returned to the States”!

Inflation doesn't take away anyone's right to bodily autonomy. If you think the +70% of Americans that support Roe v. Wade isn't going to think treating women like people is more important than paying a dollar extra for gas you're in for a surprise.

No need to worry, all of you that are interested in abortion can still get one. You'll just need to go to a blue state where killing babies is tolerated. Satan will even pay your way for that trip, as well as the eventual one.

The Meade County shooting range brought to you by the Gang that Couldn't Shoot Straight — SD GF&P.

Concerning abortion, why is the blame totally on the females. Did they impregnate themselves? What about the males that were involved? They deserve to be blamed also!

