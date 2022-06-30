 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Rapid City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Extreme Fireworks

Your Two Cents for June 30

  • 0
Two Cents

Biden stubbornly clings to his “clean fuel” policy even as gas hovers near $5 at the pump and despite NATO leaders making the case to increase ALL fuel production to counter Putin’s increased profits as oil prices soar. Biden shows no intention of dropping his plan to put the oil and gas industry in the grave. 

Someone here in RC needs to learn the difference between “settled law” and “precedence,” and the difference between “overturned” and “returned to the States”!

Inflation doesn't take away anyone's right to bodily autonomy. If you think the +70% of Americans that support Roe v. Wade isn't going to think treating women like people is more important than paying a dollar extra for gas you're in for a surprise. 

No need to worry, all of you that are interested in abortion can still get one. You'll just need to go to a blue state where killing babies is tolerated. Satan will even pay your way for that trip, as well as the eventual one.  

The Meade County shooting range brought to you by the Gang that Couldn't Shoot Straight — SD GF&P.

People are also reading…

Concerning abortion, why is the blame totally on the females. Did they impregnate themselves? What about the males that were involved? They deserve to be blamed also!

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 25

Your Two Cents for June 25

The Supreme Court has finally righted a wrong in the federal sanctioning of killing babies. Now it's time for states to act. I pray God will c…

Your Two Cents for June 28

Your Two Cents for June 28

When the special legislative session to consider abortion convenes, it will be a good time to address how prepared our social safety net and w…

Your Two Cents for June 29

Your Two Cents for June 29

To those that think the 2024 election will be about abortion, remember that inflation hurts more people than anything. Also economy, crime, bo…

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Genetics might be to blame for your terrible dance moves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News